Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 328.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,274,858 shares of company stock worth $806,516,037. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.40. The stock had a trading volume of 330,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.48. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

