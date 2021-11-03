National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.220 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 409,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

