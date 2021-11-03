National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.18.

NSA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 27,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

