National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 699,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.