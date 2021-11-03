National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

NNN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,177. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

