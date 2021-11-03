Natalye Paquin Purchases 445 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin bought 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $12,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalye Paquin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Univest Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Natalye Paquin purchased 435 shares of Univest Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $11,805.90.

Shares of UVSP opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $880.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.