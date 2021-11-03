MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

MPLN stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.07.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

