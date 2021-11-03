MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $89.82 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

