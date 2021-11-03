MSD Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,218 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.61. 74,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.22 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

