MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $670.78

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $670.78 and last traded at $656.40, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $664.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

