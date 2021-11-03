Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 11,225 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC decreased its position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. EMX Royalty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of EMX Royalty worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,143. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

