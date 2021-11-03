Morgan Stanley Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $130.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of BFAM traded down $16.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.51. 5,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

