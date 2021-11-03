Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

MGAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £980.25 million and a PE ratio of 23.21. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.76.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

