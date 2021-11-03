Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $359,270.40 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $359,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42.

MEG stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

