MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.82

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 7186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.