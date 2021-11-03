Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 151,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,723. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

