Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,266.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
