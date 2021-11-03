Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,266.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.