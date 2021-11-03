Minter Network Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Minter Network has a market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00084777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00118183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00101724 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,974,758,732 coins and its circulating supply is 4,769,549,165 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

