Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

