Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 413.0 days.

MICCF remained flat at $$36.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

