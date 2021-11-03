MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 48,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

