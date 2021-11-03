Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Down to $110.12

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.12, but opened at $106.42. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $106.28, with a volume of 134 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

