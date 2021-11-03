Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $9.44. Microvast shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30,447 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MVST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
