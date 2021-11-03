Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 17.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $331.38. The stock had a trading volume of 390,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $203.12 and a 12-month high of $333.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,573 shares of company stock worth $68,139,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

