Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 149,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 16,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,755. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

