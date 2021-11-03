MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years.

MFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,225. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

