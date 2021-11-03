MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE MGF remained flat at $$4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0264 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

