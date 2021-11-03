MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE MGF remained flat at $$4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0264 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
