Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at NBF

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by NBF to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Metro to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.18.

Metro stock opened at C$63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

