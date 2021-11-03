Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Volume Reaches $440,906.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $27.53 million and $440,906.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.16 or 0.07298737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,225,177 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,080 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

