Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $82,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 123,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $14,757,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 31,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.14 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.