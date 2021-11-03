Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 429,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.80. 165,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

