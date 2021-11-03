Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 561 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.03. 204,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.16 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $405.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

