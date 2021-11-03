Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 77,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MCMJ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. 1,322,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.