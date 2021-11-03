Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,911. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

