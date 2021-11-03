Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $57.96 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,961,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Equifax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.82. 4,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

