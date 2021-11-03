Melvin Capital Management LP Acquires 175,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises 1.6% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 3.59% of Hyatt Hotels worth $283,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 101.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 62,984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 116.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,059. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $5,338,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

