Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 338 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. 32,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,679. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $243.91. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

