Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,516 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $35,380,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,573 shares of company stock worth $68,139,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $330.87. 470,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $333.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

