Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 180 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 540,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $209.68. 30,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,059. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

