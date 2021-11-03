Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,167.28. 518,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $819.67 and its 200-day moving average is $713.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 385.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.03 and a 1-year high of $1,209.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

