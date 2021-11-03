Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,165,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,444,000 after buying an additional 129,558 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. 667,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

