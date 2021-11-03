MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in MedAvail by 364.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535,575 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MedAvail by 27.2% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MedAvail by 760.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDVL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,187. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

