Mdex Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $806.69 million and $31.30 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00074641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.37 or 1.00044783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.16 or 0.07266701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,523,127 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

