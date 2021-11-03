Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $$4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,033. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

