Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $469.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $469.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.21.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $411.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.