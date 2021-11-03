Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $150.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.