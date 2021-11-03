Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.
NYSE:MKL traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,310.83. 62,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.33.
In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
