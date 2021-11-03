Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Earnings Results

Markel (NYSE:MKL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:MKL traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,310.83. 62,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

