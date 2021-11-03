Margaret Tooth Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -145.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trupanion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.