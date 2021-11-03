Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 687,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,816,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.