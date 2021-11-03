Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,858,506,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $947.64. 4,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,588. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $896.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $619.00 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

